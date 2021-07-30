Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 59,395 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 148.04% and a negative net margin of 567.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

