Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,308 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

