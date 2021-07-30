AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.520-$12.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.52-12.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.63. 476,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

