AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 54.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.