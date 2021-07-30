AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Buys $361,100.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAR stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

