958 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

