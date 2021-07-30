787 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $296.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.16.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

