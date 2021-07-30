761 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,372. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23.

