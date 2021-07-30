$743.75 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $743.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. 925,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

