$70.40 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $70.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $72.30 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,606. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

