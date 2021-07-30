$70.40 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $70.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $72.30 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,606. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.