6,958 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUXA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,540,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

