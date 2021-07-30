$666.40 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post sales of $666.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.60 million to $670.20 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $482.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 1,921,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,632. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -776.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.