$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report sales of $650.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE REVG opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.32 million, a P/E ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

