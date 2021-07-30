62,331 Shares in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

