617 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.78. 5,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

