5,860 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. 5,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

