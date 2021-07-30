$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to announce sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

