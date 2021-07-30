5,300 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.