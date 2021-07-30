50,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $351,000.
SGFY stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
