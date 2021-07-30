50,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $351,000.

SGFY stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

