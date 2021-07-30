$5.19 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $5.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $68.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $80.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 240,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 180,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

