456,500 Shares in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 456,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME).

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.