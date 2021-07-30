450,449 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

