4,243 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

PRU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.