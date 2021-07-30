3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

