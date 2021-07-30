31,236 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

