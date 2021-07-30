3,070 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $10,006,000.

NYSE TBA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

