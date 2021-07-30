$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NSSC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $651.83 million, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

