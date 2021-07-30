25,278 Shares in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 307,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $940.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

