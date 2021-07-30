$245.30 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce $245.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.51 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $980.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.65. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,597. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.