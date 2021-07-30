$221.65 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $221.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

