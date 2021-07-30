2,070 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

