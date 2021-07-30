20,259 Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,675,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCHGU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

