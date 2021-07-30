20 20 Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VNQ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 215,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,318. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

