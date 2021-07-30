20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.