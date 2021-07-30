20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $25.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,704.84. 37,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,546.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

