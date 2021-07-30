20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.10. The company has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.