$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

