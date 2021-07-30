1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 70,679 shares.The stock last traded at $45.30 and had previously closed at $44.71.

Specifically, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

