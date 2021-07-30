1st Source Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

1st Source stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

