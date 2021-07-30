1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.