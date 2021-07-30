1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

