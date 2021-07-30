1,979 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $202.82 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

