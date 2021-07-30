180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

