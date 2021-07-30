180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 52.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

