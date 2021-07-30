180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.