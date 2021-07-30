180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $179,000 in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

