180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

