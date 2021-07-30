180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,930 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

