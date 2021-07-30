$18.13 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.01 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,380. The stock has a market cap of $351.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

