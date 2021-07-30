$173.70 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post sales of $173.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.20 million and the lowest is $163.20 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MYE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.